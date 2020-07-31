STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Erratic power supply posing a challenge to tea industry in Assam's Barak valley: TAI

Erratic grid supply with frequent interruption causes deterioration in quality of tea manufactured, thereby inflicting a loss in revenue in realization of tea prices.

Published: 31st July 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Women pluck tea leaves at a tea estate in Jokai, Dibrugarh, Assam. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Erratic power supply was posing a "serious challenge" to the tea industry in Assam's Barak Valley which has reported crop loss to the tune of approximately 5.5 million kg during the period March to June this year, the Tea Association of India (TAI) said.

The crop outlook for the tea industry at this point of the season looks bleak, in the aftermath of prolonged period of lockdown and this can be gauged from the crop loss for the period March to June this year in Barak valley to the tune of approximately 5.5 million kg, TAI Secretary General P K Bhattacharjee said in a statement on Thursday.

The closure of tea estates during the premium first flush period due to the pandemic resulted in heavy losses and now poor power supply has cast an additional financial burden, posing a threat to its survival as the cost of production is increasing substantially, he said.

"The industry was struggling and staring at difficult times in terms of meeting its statutory obligations and the erratic power supply has made the situation worse for the tea industry in Barak valley", Bhattacharjee said.

Power constitutes a major expenditure head for production of tea and the expenditure on captive power generation in absence of regular grid supply costs almost double with this being a nagging problem in the region, he said.

Erratic grid supply with frequent interruption causes deterioration in quality of tea manufactured, thereby inflicting a loss in revenue in realization of tea prices.

Frequent tripping also damages electrical accessories of the machinery reducing its longevity.

Cachar lies at the extreme southernmost part of Assam with communication difficulties and this has made accessing coal for the industry a challenge as the rates of procuring the raw materials are exorbitant, Bhattacharjee said.

The tea estates have apprised the authorities of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) of Barak Valley zone for initiating effective remedial measures.

The Association has also urged the state government to intervene and ensure the availability of grid supply to the tea gardens in Barak valley, Bhattacharjee added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tea power supply Electricity
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp