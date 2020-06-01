STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: AirAsia India offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors out of respect

Published: 01st June 2020 05:56 PM

Air Asia

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: No-frills airline AirAsia India on Monday said it is offering 50,000 seats without charging base fare to the doctor community who, along with other frontline workers, are working to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a mark of respect to our doctors and in recognition of the admirable values they have displayed through the last few months, we at AirAsia India wanted to express our gratitude for their tireless efforts in keeping the nation safe and healthy," Air Asia India Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Garg said.

Under the RedPass initiative, AirAsia India will give away 50,000 seats without any base fare on flights across its domestic sectors to doctors as a gesture of gratitude for their commendable efforts in support of the nation, the airline said in release.

However, airport fees, charges and statutory taxes will be borne by the traveller, it said.

To avail the offer, doctors can submit their contact details and desired sector and date of travel between July 1 and September 30 with their registration number or ID as proof on its website, the airline said adding that the applications can be submitted by June 12.

Besides these base free passes, they would also be given special privileges like priority boarding at the airport.

The RedPass would be valid for a one-way flight for the successful applicant doctors on the AirAsia India domestic network, the airline said in the release.

