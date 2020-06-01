STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 impact: MG Motor India sees retail sales of 710 units in May 

The company has resumed production at its Halol manufacturing plant with approximately 30 per cent capacity utilisation, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Published: 01st June 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

MG Motors

For representational purposes. (Photo | Facebook, MG Motor India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Monday reported retail sales of 710 units in May amidst supply chain constraints of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The company has resumed production at its Halol manufacturing plant with approximately 30 per cent capacity utilisation, MG Motor India said in a statement.

About 65 per cent of its showrooms and service stations across the country are also operational with reduced manpower, it added.

Commenting on business resumption and sales performance, MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said, "supply chain disruption coupled with stricter credit financing along with non-operation of some dealerships due to the lockdown have impacted our sales in May."

He further said, "the production loss notwithstanding, our front-end retail operations continue to operate with less-than-normal staff strength. At these times, we remain connected with our customers waiting for

delivery of the HECTOR and continue to prioritise deliveries with supply chain improvements in June." Sidana said that the company hopes to restore normalcy from July onwards.

"All of our vehicles' stocks across channels and dealership inventory are BS-VI units," he added.

The company said as part of its 'Phase 2' expansion plan, the carmaker is introducing the ZS EV in six new cities including Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Chennai from June 2020.

Besides, it is also expanding the presence of the pure electric vehicle across 11 markets in India, the company added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MG Motor India Lockdown impact Coronavirus impact auto industry
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp