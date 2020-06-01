STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MFs invest just Rs 1,230 crore in equities during lockdown

According to Sebi data, MFs have invested a net Rs 1,230 crore in stocks since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24.

Published: 01st June 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mutual funds have invested just Rs 1,230 crore in the stock markets since the beginning of the nation-wide lockdown, latest data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows. According to analysts, this low inflow of capital from MFs during the lockdown has been primarily due to the risk of possible redemptions by corporate houses, leading to the need to maintain high liquidity.

According to Sebi data, MFs have invested a net Rs 1,230 crore in stocks since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. In contrast, MFs had invested Rs 6,363 crore in stocks in the last week of March. For the whole month of April, however, MFs pulled out Rs 7,965 crore before reversing the selling trend in May, investing a net Rs 2,832 crore. For the whole of March, MFs had made a whopping Rs 30,000 crore in investments due to attractive valuations since many company scrips hit their 52-weeks lows.But, foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 61,973 crore from equities in March and Rs 6,883 crore in April before turning net buyers in May and investing over Rs 14,500 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mutual funds
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp