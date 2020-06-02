STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Suzuki Motorcycle launches online sales, service platform

Suzuki at your doorstep programme will be integrated within SMIPL's official website to enable customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after sales services at the click of a button, the company said.

Published: 02nd June 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motorcycle. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday launched its online sales and service platform through 'Suzuki at your doorstep' programme to meet customer demand during and post COVID-19 lockdown.

Suzuki at your doorstep programme will be integrated within SMIPL's official website to enable customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after sales services at the click of a button, the company said in a statement.

Through this programme customers can also book Suzuki two-wheeler product through a toll-free number along with an option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership, in case the customer wants to visit the dealership, it added.

"The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles has been introduced keeping the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative."

"With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post COVID-19," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said. SMIPL said its Suzuki at your doorstep programme will be expanded across over 112 Indian cities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suzuki Motorcycle Online sales COVID19 Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp