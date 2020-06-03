STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nippon Paint announces Health insurance cover for over 6000 painters across India

The policy covers COVID-19 related emergencies for up to Rs 20,000.

Published: 03rd June 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division)

CHENNAI: Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), has rolled out a Health insurance policy for its painter partners across India. 

Under this initiative, over 6000 painters will be protected against COVID-19. 

In the event of exposure to COVID-19, each insured painter will get an insurance cover with a flat benefit value of Rs 20,000. The policy which has a validity for a year, will cover hospitalization and other treatment expenses related to COVID-19 for all of the Insured painters.

Talking about the new initiative, S Mahesh Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, "COVID-19 has no doubt caused a great threat to the health of the general public but it is the daily-wage workers such as painters, who have been impacted the most. While most salaried employees are covered under the Health insurance policies of their companies, workers like painters who come under the unorganised sector are most exposed to risks associated with COVID-19. Considering this factor, Nippon Paint is delighted to roll-out the health insurance policy which will cover our painter friends, should any COVID-19 emergency arise. As India prepares to slowly resume business operations, there is an even stronger need for such initiatives."

Post Covid-19, Nippon Paint has launched numerous other initiatives for their painters. 

Apart from this COVID Insurance cover, the company has also provided painters with Nippon Paint’s Amudha Surabhi (digital currency card) and e-vouchers, enabling them and their families to purchase essential commodities from their neighboring kirana and grocery stores. 

Nippon Paint has further launched PRO-safety painter certification as an addition to the Government's safety guidelines. It is a checklist of safety protocols to be followed.  

Since painters will have to visit client homes to paint, this extra layer of safety measure will aid in ensuring the safety of both parties. 

Painters who pledge to adhere to all the necessary safety guidelines are provided with a PRO-safety painter Certification, to encourage safe painting practices. Painters are encouraged to follow the safety protocol before entering a client home.

(This is a press release from Nippon Paints.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp