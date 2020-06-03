Nippon Paint announces Health insurance cover for over 6000 painters across India

CHENNAI: Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), has rolled out a Health insurance policy for its painter partners across India.

Under this initiative, over 6000 painters will be protected against COVID-19.

In the event of exposure to COVID-19, each insured painter will get an insurance cover with a flat benefit value of Rs 20,000. The policy which has a validity for a year, will cover hospitalization and other treatment expenses related to COVID-19 for all of the Insured painters.

Talking about the new initiative, S Mahesh Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, "COVID-19 has no doubt caused a great threat to the health of the general public but it is the daily-wage workers such as painters, who have been impacted the most. While most salaried employees are covered under the Health insurance policies of their companies, workers like painters who come under the unorganised sector are most exposed to risks associated with COVID-19. Considering this factor, Nippon Paint is delighted to roll-out the health insurance policy which will cover our painter friends, should any COVID-19 emergency arise. As India prepares to slowly resume business operations, there is an even stronger need for such initiatives."

Post Covid-19, Nippon Paint has launched numerous other initiatives for their painters.

Apart from this COVID Insurance cover, the company has also provided painters with Nippon Paint’s Amudha Surabhi (digital currency card) and e-vouchers, enabling them and their families to purchase essential commodities from their neighboring kirana and grocery stores.

Nippon Paint has further launched PRO-safety painter certification as an addition to the Government's safety guidelines. It is a checklist of safety protocols to be followed.

Since painters will have to visit client homes to paint, this extra layer of safety measure will aid in ensuring the safety of both parties.

Painters who pledge to adhere to all the necessary safety guidelines are provided with a PRO-safety painter Certification, to encourage safe painting practices. Painters are encouraged to follow the safety protocol before entering a client home.

(This is a press release from Nippon Paints.)