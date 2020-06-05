STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Environment Day: NHPC distributes 700 medicinal plants to employees

environments day

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned hydropower company NHPC on Friday distributed 700 medicinal plants and herbs to its employees across the country on the occasion of the World Environment Day, according to an official statement.

The objective of the event was to create awareness among all employees towards the importance of plants and herbs, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

"The PSU (public sector undertaking) celebrated the 'World Environment Day 2020' with great enthusiasm at its corporate office and across all its regional offices, power stations and projects. It distributed about 700 medicinal plants and trees among employees," the ministry said.

A herbal park was also inaugurated by NHPC Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh at the NHPC Complex, it said.

The ministry also said a large-scale plantation drive was undertaken across all NHPC offices, projects and power stations.

 

