COVID-19: CavinKare launches ‘SaaFoo’ cleansing liquid to clean vegetables, fruits and meat

Binita Jaiswal

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The corporate sector is scrambling to convert the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity by diversifying their businesses and developing innovative products focused on ensuring safety during the outbreak. Gauging the fact that the pandemic is here to stay for some time, the companies have swiftly diverted their focus on developing anti-COVID-19 products to take advantage of a ready market.

CavinKare, a consumer brand, on Friday launched a product focused on a particular concern for many households--whether their groceries are clean. The company introduced ‘SaaFoo’ cleansing liquid sachets specifically made for washing of fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood.

The company said SaaFoo washes have been designed to carefully remove germs, chemicals and pesticides that may be carried inadvertently in food. It also claimed that the product was made with 100 per cent food grade ingredients and left no aftertaste.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director and CEO, Personal Care & Alliance, CavinKare said, “In the wake of COVID-19, CavinKare has pivoted its efforts to lend a hand of safety for consumers across the country. Introduction of sachets in this category would help millions of households to ensure their family’s safety while consuming food”.

Meanwhile, Nippon Paint (India) has forayed into the health and wellness segment with the launch of a new brand: MEDIFRESH. The company has also started manufacturing of hand sanitisers, facial masks and gloves to cater to a burgeoning market. It also plans to subsequently introduce a range of other products like surface disinfectants, aerosols, full cover gear and face shields.

Similarly outdoor gear maker Wildcraft India, which entered the Personal Protective Gear (PPG) segment recently, has ramped up its production and launched a new range of re-usable and eco-friendly masks, PPE coveralls and a technical rucksack, designed especially for defence establishments.

Siddharth Sood, Wildcraft co-founder, said, “We strongly believe that what is today a health crisis and is evolving into an economic crisis, will also turn into a global environmental crisis with the mammoth amount of non-biodegradable disposables being left behind in its wake”. These products are available in 1,000 cities presently, he added.