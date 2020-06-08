After Realme, cheaper OnePlus TV coming to India on July 2

NEW DELHI: Chinese technology brand OnePlus has announced that it will expand its Smart TV portfolio in India with the launch of two new affordable sets via an online event on July 2.
"We look forward to offering a wider range of smart TVs that embody our burdenless technology experience, and also provide a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community at an accessible price range," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus said in a statement.
OnePlus aims to deliver a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience to its users.
The new OnePlus smart TVs are targeted?to bring a premium experience across different screen sizes to?the mid-range?as well as the entry-level?Smart TV segments in India.
"We believe the new range of OnePlus TVs will re-define the premium experience in their respective price segments by providing unparalleled quality, coupled with best-in-class displays and premium design," Lau added.
To recall, the company entered the smart TV industry in 2019 with OnePlus TV Q1 series which is available at starting price of Rs 69,900 and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.in and retail outlets.
Its rival Realme has launched affordable Smart TVs that starts from Rs 12,999 and is now geared up to launch a 55-inch TV.
