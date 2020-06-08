STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

The platform enables a seamless buying experience, which is completely digital.

Published: 08th June 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker, on Monday launched an integrated online sales platform, eSHOP, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

All the purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, in an easy and transparent manner, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Customers will be guided through all the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery, including latest on-road price, live stock status, online document submission, instant dealer intimation, finance options, sales order preview and confirmation, VIN allocation, and delivery, it added.

Keeping into safety and wellbeing of all stakeholders, the company said it has also launched multiple digital after-sales services through the Hero app.

These include digital service job card and acknowledgment receipt, app-based service booking and increased hours of workshop operations, Hero MotoCorp said.

