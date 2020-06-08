STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tractors and Farm Equipment cultivate one lakh acres for free amid lockdown

In a statement, the company said it had launched a free tractor rental service in these states from April 1, 2020, for a period of 90 days through its JFarm Services platform.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image of tractors used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

Image of tractors used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has cultivated one lakh acres of land for free over  60 days during the current cropping season in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The initiative was aimed at mitigating the impact of the pandemic on operations of small and marginal farmers during the critical rabi harvest and kharif sowing season, the company said.

In a statement, the company said it had launched a free tractor rental service in these states from April 1, 2020, for a period of 90 days through its JFarm Services platform. “The scheme received an overwhelming response from the farming community and within 60 days of its implementation, over 100,000 acres have been cultivated and rental service has been provided benefitting thousands of farmers in this crucial cropping season,” the company said.

TAFE said that it was able to implement the scheme for small and marginal farmers with the administrative support of respective state governments and added that all benefits received have been directly given to the farmers. A small farmer in a state like Tamil Nadu stands to save Rs 4,000-5,000 due to the initiative, TAFE said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TAFE Tamil Nadu Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp