STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to begin faceless assessment by December 31

Faceless assessment was initiated as one of the tax reforms announced last year, where the government mooted faceless scrutiny in both direct and indirect tax collections to limit ‘tax terrorism.’

Published: 09th June 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After conducting pilot projects in five cities, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has finally announced that the customs department will roll out pan-India faceless tax assessment by December 31. The move is an effort to bring more transparency into the tax collection process and curb corruption.

Faceless assessment was initiated as one of the tax reforms announced last year, where the government mooted faceless scrutiny in both direct and indirect tax collections to limit ‘tax terrorism’ and alleged harassment by tax officials. The government has already implemented the system for assessing income tax.

The CBIC has been conducting pilot runs of the system at select customs stations located in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Visakhapatnam, and the pan-India roll-out will be done in a phase-wise manner.

“Thus, the board has decided to begin faceless assessment in phases beginning with customs stations which already have the experience of the pilot programmes,” CBIC notification said. The first phase would begin from June 8, 2020, at Bengaluru and Chennai.

The new faceless process will be applicable for imports primarily covered by Chapter 84 and 85 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, which involves machines and electrical equipment.

Sources said that once the roll-out is successfully implemented, the system will be expanded to include GST assessment and dispute resolutions. Faceless assessment enables an assessing officer, who is physically located in a particular jurisdiction, to assess a bill of entry made at a different customs station. The process is virtual and automated to ensure that the assessing office does not know or meet the assessee in person.

The CBIC also said that once implemented, it will establish National Assessment Commissionerates (NAC) with the mandate to examine assessment practices for imported articles across customs stations. Turant Suvidha Kendras (Quick facility centre) will be set up in every customs station to help in trade facilitation.

System to debut in Chennai, Bengaluru

The first phase would begin from June 8, 2020, at Bengaluru and Chennai. The new faceless process will be applicable for imports primarily covered by Chapter 84 and 85 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, which involves machines and electrical equipment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBIC Income tax Tax GST Tax collection
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp