STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Panacea Infosec to hike headcount by 40-45 per cent; sees rising demand for cybersecurity, audits

The company currently has offices in Delhi and Kolkata and will open new offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Published: 09th June 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Panacea Infosec on Tuesday said it plans to raise its headcount by 40-45 per cent this year, to meet the rising demand for cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance among businesses in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and work-from-home culture.

"We will be hiring around 70-90 people by March 2021, from our current strength of 200 staff," Ajay Kaushik CEO Panacea Infosec said.

The company currently has offices in Delhi and Kolkata and will open new offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

At present, Panacea offers its services in verticals of cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance areas like certification and assessment services, CERT-In security auditing services, threat and vulnerability management, advisory services, managed security services, training and products.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 has jeopardised businesses across the world. However, the data and information security industry is proving to be incredibly resilient, the company said in a statement.

Businesses have understood the crucial need of cybersecurity audit during this crisis and the demand for cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance have been increasing like never before, it added.

"Panacea Infosec has added new business and expanded its service portfolio with existing client also due to COVID-19 pandemic, demand of security audit and consulting have touched new high. Work-from-home and a vast number of cyber-attacks create huge awareness for data protection and cyber security," Kaushik said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Panacea Infosec Hiring Jobs cybersecurity
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp