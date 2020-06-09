STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Royal Enfield ramps up digital engagement to preserve mindshare

A wide range of campaigns targeting different customer segments were rolled out to keep the community engaged and leverage sentiment around the brand.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a brand, one the biggest challenges during extraordinary times is to maintain mindshare. Motorcycle major Royal Enfield, however, has devised a way to tide over the situation by utilising the Covid-19 crisis as an opportunity to develop a deeper digital engagement with its stakeholders.

Vinod Dasari, CEO of the company, said thatit has focused on keeping the riding community engaged and gaining new customers. The company has done so by launching digital campaigns during the lockdown and Royal Enfield is hopeful that this will transform into positive sales figures.

“Our focus has always been to offer a pure motorcycling experience with all our products and propositions, complemented by our community engagement initiatives. However, in the wake of the pandemic, we also prioritised the immediate need of the hour and channelised our energies to become a survivalist brand which not just foresees but caters to the changing needs of the customers,” said Dasari.

“Our mentions and conversation around the brand on social media platforms have witnessed an upsurge with an increase of more than 50 per cent (in the last month). The engagement across platforms has been at an all-time high,” he added.

Dasari also pointed out that Royal Enfield had forayed into the digital world immediately after the lockdown was announced, helping it transition its customers swiftly to its online platform.

“We digitised our services and resolved to create a truly differentiated experience. This was done on both fronts- business and customer. We rethought the entire supply chain and distribution with contact-less retail, Royal Enfield app, online configurator and digital experiences at dealerships. On the customer side, we provided services such as watchful home test ride, contactless servicing,” said Dasari.

For representational purposes.
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
For representational purpose.
Gorakhnath temple
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises.
