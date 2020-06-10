STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Can't expect normal free-market principles in crisis situation: CCI chief on capping of airfares

In an e-mail interview, CCI chief Ashok Kumar Gupta Gupta said all regulators are addressing the situation arising out of COVID-19 appropriately through suitable actions.

Published: 10th June 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Air India flights

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the civil aviation ministry temporarily capping airfares, Competition Commission Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta has said it would be inappropriate to expect and apply normal principles of free-market during the crisis situation due to COVID-19.

His comments come at a time when there are temporary caps and floors on air ticket prices after domestic flight services resumed on May 25.

Flights were suspended from March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

International flights are yet to commence operations.

In an e-mail interview, Gupta said all regulators are addressing the situation arising out of COVID-19 appropriately through suitable actions.

"As far pricing caps put in place by the civil aviation ministry, I can only say that these are not normal times and it would be inappropriate to expect and to apply general and normal principles of free market during the crisis situation," he told PTI.

Generally, airfares are determined on the basis of market demand and they are deregulated.

Aviation watchdog DGCA monitors airfares on certain routes on a random basis.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been looking into allegations of unfair business practices with respect to pricing of air tickets.

There have been complaints of airfares shooting up during calamities and festival seasons.

Asked about the status of such complaints being looked into by the commission, Gupta said "it may not be fair to provide details of such probes except those which are already in the public domain.

" The temporary floors and caps on air tickets would be in force till August 24.

The minimum and maximum fares would be for seven categories that have been decided on the basis of flight duration -- less than 40 minutes, 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes.

Among other conditions, 40 per cent of the seats have to be sold at a fare less than the mid-point of the band.

It is also being ensured that fares do not go out of control.

At the same time, fares are reasonable for airlines as well, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola had said last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Competition Commission of India CCI COVID-19 airfares capping covid-19 lockdown
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp