Centre undertakes skill mapping to help workers get work opportunities closer to homes

'We have assessed that skilled professionals can earn up to 9 per cent more, while those who complete certifications can earn almost 15 per cent more than unskilled workers,' said an official.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government is undertaking a comprehensive skill mapping exercise of labourers in conjunction with states as part of efforts to provide them work opportunities closer to their homes, officials said.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is working through its implementation arm, the National Skill Development Corporation, in partnership with an artificial intelligence company on creating a platform to map skilled and certified workers with demand clusters based on industrial requirements.

"We are initially exploring this exercise with our sector skill councils. The skill management information system aims to create a local ecosystem in every region to minimise the need to depend on migrants, as well as to provide workers with opportunities closer to their homes," said an official.

The initiative will help both companies and workers, said government authorities, adding that as businesses start resuming operations, there is an increased need for skilled professionals and the platform will help meet this demand.

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said the central and state governments are in cognizance of the massive reverse migration that has happened in the country and are working jointly to ensure opportunities of better livelihood by engaging them in local economic activities.

"The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is working in close conjunction with the state governments and related organisations to map the existing skills of these migrant labourers basis a certain framework provided by us. We are certain this exercise will connect the right workforce with the right work profile," Pandey told PTI.

Officials said the skill mapping exercise shall become the basis of the Centre's intervention in these districts through short-term trainings and recognition of prior learning in order to re-skill and up-skill the migrant workers.

"We have assessed that skilled professionals can earn up to 9 per cent more, while those who complete certifications can earn almost 15 per cent more than unskilled workers," said an official.

He said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is also working closely on exploring industry partnerships involving support from public sector and private firms in contributing funds towards rehabilitation of these migrant workers and exploring opportunities of employment for them along with creating a new set of skilled workforce to support healthcare and allied sectors.

"The Directorate General of Training will also be working closely with the district skill committees to disseminate related information and on developing a composite database for migrant workers. We will also be focusing on entrepreneurship training for small and medium businesses such as mask making, tailoring, fisheries etc. The ITI network can also be used for training as and when required," said the official.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state governments to send all the migrant workers to their native places within 15 days and formulate employment schemes after conducting their skill mapping to rehabilitate them.

A large number of migrant labourers including electricians, construction workers, carpenters, drivers, mechanics, cooks, tailors, health practitioners have returned to states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

