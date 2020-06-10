STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Layoffs at Wipro kick in as part of restructuring

The software services exporter has laid off nine employees in Bangladesh where the company manages the complete IT landscape of Telenor Group-owned firm Grameenphone.

Published: 10th June 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs, unemployment, depression, job loss

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IT major Wipro is yet to take a call on its retrenchment plans for India, but it seems to have already begun the exercise in other countries as it prepares for the hit on its revenues from the viral pandemic.

The software services exporter has laid off nine employees in Bangladesh where the company manages the complete IT landscape of Telenor Group-owned firm Grameenphone. A regional news portal Bangladesh Times reported that atleast 10 employees were asked to resign and when they refused, Wipro had fired them, which is a clear violation of the terms of the agreement.

The retrenched staff also alleged that not only the company has asked them to leave without notice, but discrimination towards local hires in terms of  salaries, bonuses, promotions, provident funds and gratuities have been the constant irritants in the organisation.

When TNIE got in touch with Wipro, the company denied such allegations stating over 90 per cent of its employees are locals and “we will continue to hire locally.”On the lay off exercise, too, the company denied it was pandemic-prompted.

“Changes in a customer’s business requirements and consequent realignment of the workforce impacted nine employees at our office in Bangladesh.  Any speculation that this decision was pandemic induced has no basis,” a Wipro spokesperson said. The IT firm has close to 200 employees in Bangladesh.

Recently after the company declared its fourth-quarter earnings, Wipro said it was considering “all options” to keep costs under control, including sending some of its staff on furloughs.

“We will have to cut costs wherever possible. These are tough times and we may have to take tough decisions,” President & Chief Human Resources Organisation Saurabh Govil had said.

The company has also formed three three task forces: for crisis management and business community, to gain market share, and deal with the human resources CSR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Layoffs Wipro Jobloss
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp