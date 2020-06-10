STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lenovo unveils new IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop in India

The device is available on Amazon.in, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores in platinum grey and abyss blue colour options, the company said in a statement.

Published: 10th June 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Lenovo

The device comes with a webcam privacy shutter which can be closed when not in use, creating an impenetrable barrier to potential hackers. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Global PC market leader Lenovo on Wednesday launched IdeaPad Slim 3, another thin and light laptop with extra security at a starting price of Rs 26,990.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is equipped with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, hybrid storage with SSD and HDD option, Wi-Fi 6 and two USB 3.1 ports to enable fast data transfer.

The device is available on Amazon.in, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores in platinum grey and abyss blue colour options, the company said in a statement.

"With the IdeaPad Slim 3, we can now ensure that our customers can make the most of remote working, learning and entertainment, as they adapt to a quickly changing environment. The device offers unmatched speed, intuitive design and excellent security, making it the right choice for today's customers in India," said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.

Weighing 1.6kg, IdeaPad Slim 3 is 19.9mm thin and is available in the 35.6cm (14-inch) and 38.1cm (15-inch) screen dimension options.

The device also features Cortana support. People can use Q-Control technology to swap effortlessly between Max Mode, where the CPU takes charge and provides the quickest performance, and Stealth Mode for the quietest user experience.

The device comes with a webcam privacy shutter which can be closed when not in use, creating an impenetrable barrier to potential hackers.

It also features a fingerprint reader on the power button for additional security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop Lenovo India launch
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp