STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Duty hikes on fuel start to bite, more price hikes likely 

As on Friday, OMCs had hiked petrol and diesel prices by a sharp Rs 3.31 and Rs 3.42 per litre respectively through six consecutive rate increases starting Sunday. 

Published: 12th June 2020 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

Image for representational purpose only ( File/ EPS)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The spate of heavy fuel tax hikes effected by the Centre and state governments since March have finally begun to bite consumers. As on Friday, oil marketing companies (OMC) had hiked petrol and diesel prices by a sharp Rs 3.31 and Rs 3.42 per litre respectively through six consecutive rate increases starting Sunday. 

Industry sources note that prices may rise by another Rs 1.5-2 per litre over the next few days as OMCs pass on the full impact of the Centre's excise duty hikes and factor in rising crude oil rates--these levies have been hiked by a sharp Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre (on petrol and diesel respectively) since March 15. 

While OMCs had kept prices unchanged since March 16 due to heavy volatility in global crude oil markets and a collapse in fuel demand, the situation has begun stabilising. “Crude rates have risen and domestic demand is back to around 70-75 per cent of the levels seen in February, so (OMCs) are passing on the duty hikes to preserve profit margins,” a senior OMC official told TNIE, preferring to remain unnamed. 

Brent prices had dived from $68.91 per barrel (/bbl) in early January to a record low of below $16/bbl in April. However, steadily improving demand over May and June has seen prices climb back up to $39-40/bbl currently--around 30 per cent more than its March 16 level of $30 per barrel, but still over 50 per cent lower than in January. 

This decrease has resulted in little to no benefit for consumers though--the gains funnelled away by the mammoth hikes in Central duties and lesser, but still substantial, increases in states’ VAT over the past half a year. For instance, petrol prices in Delhi are currently just 1 per cent lower (Rs 74.57/litre) than on January 6 (Rs 75.69/litre), even as crude oil rates stand reduced by over 50 per cent. 

While both revenue-starved states and the Centre have hiked levies, the lion’s share of the tax burden comes from central excise duties. In the national capital, Central levies account for 44 per cent of the retail cost of petrol, while state VAT accounts for 22 per cent. 

The situation is similar across states, with marginal variances due to differences in VAT rates. 

While OMC marketing margins had stood at Rs 3.4/litre for diesel and Rs 9.2/litre for petrol in May after the Centre’s duty hikes, according to Motilal Oswal analysts, industry sources say the recovery in crude oil rates have led to these margins contracting sharply over the past month. “OMCs cannot absorb the full excise duty as crude prices keep rising… it will result in severe losses,” said another OMC official. 

However, while an immediate duty cut is unlikely, experts believe that the Centre may be forced to reduce excise if crude prices continue on the upward path. If no cuts are forthcoming and crude prices rise back to above $50/bbl, sources say it may lead to unsustainably high retail prices and runaway inflation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fuel price hike Petrol diesel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp