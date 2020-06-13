STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SBI takes Anil Ambani to NCLT to recover Rs 1,200 crore

Anil Ambani had given personal guarantee to the loans given to Reliance Communications and Reliance Infratel.

Published: 13th June 2020 01:06 AM

Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: State Bank of India has filed an application in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover more than Rs 1,200 crore from Anil Ambani under the personal guarantee clause of the bankruptcy law.

The tribunal, presided over by BSV Prakash Kumar, on Thursday gave Ambani a week to file reply to the application.

A spokesperson of Anil Ambani in a statement said: "The matter relates to a corporate loan availed by Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Infratel (RITL) and is not a personal loan of Ambani."

The RCom and RITL Resolution Plans were approved by 100 per cent of their lenders in March 2020.

These Resolution Plans are awaiting the approval of NCLT, Mumbai, it said.

"Ambani will file suitable replies, and NCLT has not given any relief to the petitioner," the statement added.

In early 2019, Reliance Communications, once the flagship company of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance group, had filed for bankruptcy.

In March, the board of State Bank of India had approved a resolution plan for Reliance Communications that envisaged lenders recovering around Rs 23,000 crore of their money, entailing a haircut of nearly 50 per cent.

