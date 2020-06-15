STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India joins GPAI as founding member to support responsible, human-centric development, use of AI

GPAI will be supported by a Secretariat, to be hosted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development  in Paris, as well as by two Centers of Expertise -- one each in Montreal and Paris.

NEW DELHI: India has joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) as a founding member to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), an official release said on Monday.

With this, India has joined the league of leading nations and economies including the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore for launch of GPAI.

"GPAI is an international and multi-stakeholder initiative to guide the responsible development and use of AI, grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation, and economic growth," the release said.

The first-of-its-type initiative for evolving better understanding of challenges and opportunities around AI using the experience and diversity of participating countries, the alliance will look to bridge the gap between theory and practice by supporting advanced research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

"In collaboration with partners and international organisations, GPAI will bring together leading experts from industry, civil society, governments, and academia to collaborate to promote responsible evolution of AI and will also evolve methodologies to show how AI can be leveraged to better respond to the present global crisis around COVID-19," the release added.

GPAI will be supported by a Secretariat, to be hosted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, as well as by two Centers of Expertise -- one each in Montreal and Paris.

India recently launched National AI Strategy and National AI Portal, and has also started leveraging AI across various sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, e-commerce, finance, telecommunications.

"By joining GPAI as a founding member, India will actively participate in the global development of Artificial Intelligence, leveraging upon its experience around use of digital technologies for inclusive growth," the release added.

 

