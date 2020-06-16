STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajanta-Orpat bets on exports to tap buyers keen on ditching China

Ajanta-Orpat Group, which operates in consumer electronic, electrical and home appliances segments, is expecting a growth of 15-20 per cent in exports this financial year.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

During the nationwide lockdown, the world’s largest wall clock manufacturer witnessed a significant surge in enquires from at least 18 new countries. The group is hopeful that a sizeable chunk will be translated into revenue. The Gujarat-based manufacturer currently exports to 45 countries and exports comprise about 20 per cent of its revenue, while the remaining is generated from the domestic market.

“We are receiving export demand and enquiries from completely new markets which is very encouraging for us. Countries which were traditionally doing business with China are now eager to tap the Indian market and the trend will definitely work in our favour. By the end of this fiscal, exports are expected to contribute nearly 40 per cent to our revenue,” says Nevil Patel, director, Ajanta-Orpat Group.

Other categories such as home appliances, clocks and calculators are also in good demand. “We have started working on two new export orders. We have adequate infrastructure and manpower in place to meet the rising demand,” said Patel. Since the manufacturing unit at Morbi in Gujarat was in the green zone, the company was able to restart production immediately after the lockdown was relaxed.

It now aims to focus aggressively on the home appliance range since it believes the segment would be a major growth driver. The company is keen on strengthening its position in the domestic market by launching innovative products and increasing the number of its distributors.

It currently has 450 distributors across the country and expects to add at least 70 more by end of this year. “During the lockdown, people have developed an interest in cooking. Keeping that in mind, we are developing new kitchen appliances which will be soon available in the market. Energy efficient fans are also on the pipeline,” said Patel.

