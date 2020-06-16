STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors posts Rs 9,894 crore loss as pandemic hits JLR sales in Q4

Other factors which impacted the company’s performance in the quarter included the transition to BS-VI and liquidity stress.

Published: 16th June 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The struggling company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,117.5 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal and a Rs 1,738.3 crore profit in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

According to the auto-maker, its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover’s fourth quarter results were significantly impacted by the pandemic’s effect on China, while in India, demand had been adversely impacted by a general economic slowdown even before the pandemic reached Indian shores.

Other factors which impacted the company’s performance in the quarter included the transition to BS-VI and liquidity stress.

TataMotors’ luxury brand and main cash cow JLR reported a loss of 501 million pounds before taxes, while Tata’s standalone India business reported a loss Rs 4,871 crore for the quarter—singnificantly higher than what was estimated by analysts. Shares of Tata Motors fell 4.56 per cent on Monday on the BSE and the stock has already lost 43 per cent of its value year-to-date.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “Disappointingly, even with our relentless focus on retail acceleration, ‘Mission Zero’ on BSIV inventory and stringent cost reduction initiatives, we have not been able to mitigate the impact on our financials.” Ralf Speth, JLR Chief Executive, added, “In China, we are beginning to see recovery in vehicle sales and customers  are returning to our showrooms. Our operational fitness gives me confidence that we can weather this storm.”

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 62,492.96 crore, down by 27.7 percent year-on-year. Standalone business fell 48 per cent to Rs 9,733 crore while JLR’s revenue declined 24 per cent during the quarter YoY.

Tata Motors also warned that sales in Q1FY21 is expected to be significantly weaker for both JLR and TML, with the full impact of lockdown set to reflect on the results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata motors Jaguar Land Rover JLR
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp