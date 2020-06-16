STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

In a Facebook post on Monday, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Brazil is the first country where it is widely rolling out payments in WhatsApp.

Published: 16th June 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp has launched its 'WhatsApp Pay' in Brazil, two years after it began testing the payments service in India.

In 2018, the Facebook-owned company had started testing the service in India, which allows users to utilise the messaging platform to send and receive money. However, the ambitious plan has been caught in a bind over regulatory issues.

In a Facebook post on Monday, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Brazil is the first country where it is widely rolling out payments in WhatsApp.

"Today we're starting to launch payments for people using WhatsApp in Brazil. We're making sending and receiving money as easy as sharing photos," he said, adding that small businesses will also be able to make sales right within WhatsApp.

"To do this, we're building on Facebook Pay, which provides a secure and consistent way to make payments across our apps," he said.

Zuckerberg said WhatsApp is working with local banks, including Banco do Brasil, Nubank, Sicredi as well as Cielo, the leading payments processor for merchants in Brazil.

In a blogpost, WhatsApp said it has built payments with security in mind and a special six digit PIN or fingerprint will be required to prevent unauthorised transactions.

"To start, we will support debit or credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi on the Visa and Mastercard networks -and we are working with Cielo, the leading payments processor in Brazil. We have built an open model to welcome more partners in the future," it added.

WhatsApp has about 400 million users in India. It has been testing its payments service in India - based on UPI - with about a million users.

While the company was hopeful of rolling out the payments service to a larger userbase last year itself, it has faced regulatory hurdles that has delayed a full-fledged launch in India.

Its rivals in the country include Softbank-backed Paytm, Flipkart's PhonePe and Google Pay. Interestingly, Facebook had recently announced USD 5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms.

Simultaneously, Jio Platforms, WhatsApp Inc, and Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL) have also proposed to enter into a separate commercial arrangement.

Under the arrangement, JioMart - a new RRL commerce marketplace which connects customers with Kirana stores and other small and microlocal Indian businesses - plans to integrate certain WhatsApp services with JioMart.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WhatsApp WhatsApp Pay Brazil
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp