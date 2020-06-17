STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China’s Great Wall Motors signs MoU with Maharashtra government

In January this year, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire the Talegaon plant owned by US-based General Motors, which has effectively ceased operations in India.

MG Motors

For representational purposes. (Photo | Facebook, MG Motor India)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leading Chinese SUV-maker Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Tuesday announced the signing of an MoU with the Maharashtra government under which it will set up an automotive manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra.

The Chinese company has committed a phased investment of $1 billion that is expected to generate employment for over 3,000 people, according to Parker Shi, Managing Director of the Indian unit of GWM.

In January this year, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire the Talegaon plant owned by US-based General Motors, which has effectively ceased operations in India. GWM then participated at the India Auto Expo in February and showcased its full range of SUVs including Haval H9, F7, F7x, F5. The first Haval SUV is expected to be launched in India next year.

The MoU was signed virtually between Shi, James Yang, President of GWM’s India unit, Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Subhash Desai, the state’s industries minister. GWM is the second passenger vehicle company from China to enter the Indian market after SAIC-owned MG Motor last year.

“GWM is fully committed towards the growth story on the Indian automobile industry,” the company said in a statement.

