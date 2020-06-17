STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti partners with Karur Vysya Bank for flexible financing schemes

Apart from 'attractive rates of interest', the partnership will offer loans to customers with non-income proof as well, it added.

Published: 17th June 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karur Vysya Bank, KVB

Karur Vysya Bank. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has partnered with Karur Vysya Bank to offer simpler and flexible financing schemes for new customers.

Through the partnership with the bank, the company is seeking to offer prospective buyers special scheme of up to 100 per cent on road funding with six months holiday period on all models, except van EECO), loans for both salaried and self-employed customers and repayment period up to 84 months, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Apart from "attractive rates of interest", the partnership will offer loans to customers with non-income proof as well, it added.

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, to move forward in a changing business environment, the company must take action, combining customer-centered finance products with wide range of options to choose from.

"Our association with Karur Vysya Bank is another positive step towards providing our customers financial flexibility and ease of owning a new car," he stated.

He further said in the light of the current situation of fighting COVID-19 pandemic challenges, the attractive products like EMI holiday period will provide the required financial solution to the customers.

Karur Vysya Bank President and COO J Natarajan said easy availability of finance is a key driver during these times.

"This partnership with Maruti Suzuki is an important way to offer consumers convenience and cost-effectiveness at the same time," Natarajan said.

Karur Vysya Bank offers customers in-principle loan sanction in 15 minutes and existing customer of the bank can get their loans disbursed on the same day with the entire process from application to disbursement of the loan being digitalised with no manual intervention.

The schemes through the partnership will be available across Maruti Suzuki's network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns, along with with 780 branches of Karur Vysya Bank across 22 states across India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India Karur Vysya Bank COVID
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp