Centre to pump Rs 50,000 crore into Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to create jobs for migrants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the scheme on June 20 to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers who returned home

Published: 18th June 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.

Earlier, the finance ministry had tweeted that the press conference will be a curtain raiser for the PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan,to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the scheme on June 20 to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown.

Here are the key highlights from the presser: 

  • What is PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan?

    In an effort to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers, PM Narendra Modi will unveil a public work scheme worth 50,000 crore this week. The Centre has selected over 25,000 returned migrant labourers from 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha for the campaign.
     

  • FM Sitharaman begins addressing the media

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media in Delhi ahead of launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' by PM Modi on 20th June.
     

  • 116 districts received large number of migrants

    The central and state governments have meticulously mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who have returned in large numbers to the 116 districts in 6 states, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Migrant workers returned in large numbers

    We have found that migrant workers returned in large numbers to 116 districts, spread over six states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan, says Sitharaman

  • Jobs for migrant workers who have returned amid Covid-19 crisis

    Government to pool 25 different projects to give jobs to migrant workers who have returned amid coronavirus crisis. The government will front-load Rs 50,000 crore for the cause. 

  • 25 different projects will create more jobs

    The government has mapped the skill sets of migrants who have returned from several states of the country. There will be 25 different projects which will create job opportunities for migrants.

  • The priority is to provide immediate relief to migrants

    The top priority of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is to provide immediate relief to migrant workers who have gone home, says Finance Minister.

