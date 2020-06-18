Centre to pump Rs 50,000 crore into Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to create jobs for migrants
Published: 18th June 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.
Earlier, the finance ministry had tweeted that the press conference will be a curtain raiser for the PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan,to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the scheme on June 20 to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown.
Here are the key highlights from the presser:
- What is PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan?
In an effort to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers, PM Narendra Modi will unveil a public work scheme worth 50,000 crore this week. The Centre has selected over 25,000 returned migrant labourers from 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha for the campaign.
FM Sitharaman begins addressing the media
FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media in Delhi ahead of launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' by PM Modi on 20th June.
116 districts received large number of migrants
The central and state governments have meticulously mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who have returned in large numbers to the 116 districts in 6 states, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Migrant workers returned in large numbers
We have found that migrant workers returned in large numbers to 116 districts, spread over six states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan, says Sitharaman
Jobs for migrant workers who have returned amid Covid-19 crisis
Government to pool 25 different projects to give jobs to migrant workers who have returned amid coronavirus crisis. The government will front-load Rs 50,000 crore for the cause.
25 different projects will create more jobs
The government has mapped the skill sets of migrants who have returned from several states of the country. There will be 25 different projects which will create job opportunities for migrants.
The priority is to provide immediate relief to migrants
The top priority of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is to provide immediate relief to migrant workers who have gone home, says Finance Minister.
#GaribKalyanRozgarYojana will focus on 25 works aimed at employment and infrastructure creation
Jobs for 125 days
In the first installment, jobs will be provided for four months, says finance minister. As we go ahead, we have to see how this works out for migrants and central government, says FM.
More districts may get benefit of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan later
The number of districts under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan may be further increased, says Sitharaman.
Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat package
Rs 50,000 crore, which is to be front-loaded for Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, is the part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, says FM.
There will be 25 different kind of works
Construction of wells, plantation, horticulture, angwadi centres, rural housing, rural connectivity and border road works, railway works, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee RURBAN mission, PM KUSUM works, laying of fiber optic cable under Bharat Net, works under Jal Jeevan mission.
Labour participation rate is approaching pre-Covid levels
Migrant workers are quickly returning to job marke at the same pace they left.