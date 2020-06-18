Ola unveils 'Ola Emergency' service in view of lockdown in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: Ride hailing platform provider Ola on Thursday said it has unveiled an emergency service in its application to serve people after the Tamil Nadu government announced the new phase of lockdown which comes into effect from tomorrow.

The service would enable transportation of all non- COVID medical trips and also to people who need to reach the airport or railway stations during the lockdown, a company statement said.

Ola said it has mapped over 350 hospitals across the city into the mobile application and the service would also be available to ferry customers to airports and railway stations vice-versa.

The company said all the driver partners are equipped with hygiene kits and safety equipment among others.

"following the new guidelines issued by Tamil Nadu government, we are launching 'Ola Emergency' services to enable essential mobility for the people of Chennai while following the highest standards of safety and hygiene," company spokesperson Anand Subramanian said.

Ola Emergency cabs would operate with no more than one driver and two passengers. People requiring the service can book a cab by selecting the 'Ola Emergency' category to avail the service.