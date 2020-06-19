BPR Vithal: An officer and a gentleman respected for his knowledge, wisdom and humour

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

The year was 1984 and chief minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) and BPR Vithal, deputy chairman, Planning Board were engaged in a deep conversation.

Vithal suggested additional taxes to fund NTR's rather large annual plan, which the latter dismissed saying his government wasn't a 'kirana shop, counting pennies' and that people can't be burdened with fee and taxes. NTR wanted more ideas, but nothing that Vithal recommended enthused the minister.

"Vithal garu, you are a brilliant man," said Rao. "You are an eminent intellectual; you are a wise man; you are an internationally recognised expert. That is why I am asking you for ideas. But you are not giving me any new ideas."

"Sir," Vithal said, "I am sorry. I have no more ideas. But let me suggest somebody who does. He, and he alone, is capable of showing you the path towards painless resource mobilisation."

"Tell me. Tell me, who is that?" NTR questioned, to which Vithal replied, "Please look behind you."



Behind the minister was a framed picture of Lord Venkateshwara.

With that, the meeting ended.

Recalling this in his autobiography, YV Reddy, former Governor, RBI notes how Baru Pandu Ranga Vithal was highly respected for his knowledge, wisdom and humour.

Reddy has known Vithal since 1961 and fondly addresses him as his pedda guru.

"He has been my guru since about college days. When I joined as a lecturer (in Arts College, Osmania University), he was already the registrar. And from the time I was in college, till now, whether I was Chairman, Finance Commission and all other capacities, I valued his guidance on all matters," Reddy told The New Indian Express.

Calling him as a father figure, Reddy added, "I have a lot of gurus but I called him pedda guru. I joined as a research fellow and from then on I was his deputy for a number of years."

During their days at the Osmania University, Vithal advised Reddy to not join the IAS, but once he was in it, Vithal took him under his wing.

During their professional interactions, they disagreed on several occasions, yet Vithal will patiently hear Reddy's views every single time.

"It was only if we were unable to convince each other that he would overrule me. He was careful to explain that he did it not because he was necessarily right and I was wrong. We were all equally capable of logic and were endowed with integrity, but as a senior in office, he had to take his stand as a matter of convenience for doing business. This respect for people without reference to hierarchy was a guiding principle for me," Reddy noted.

Vithal had a lighter side, too. Once, when Reddy aspired to become chief secretary, he laughed and asked if he remembered a certain officer they both knew.



"Venu," he said, "that officer was chief secretary. He was half-mad. Still, no damage was done to the state. If a half-mad officer could not damage the state, can even a genius officer improve it?'

Vithal also had his style of grooming talent. For instance, during his stint at the Planning Board, he handed over a neatly typed 2-page note to Reddy listing important projects and sectors to be given priority.

"This is your annual plan. Now you go and write it," Vithal said to me, Reddy recorded in his book.

The eventual plan, based on that two-page note, would be 150 pages - a test of writing ability.

Vithal served in several capacities including in finance and planning divisions from 1972 to 1982, besides working with the Government of Kerala. He also had a brief stint at the IMF as Fiscal Advisor to the governments of Sudan and Malawi and has established the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad.



His father, Professor BV Rama Narasu, was principal, Warangal Arts College and professor of economics, Nizam College. Vithal graduated from Madras Christian College and joined the Hyderabad Civil Service in 1949, qualifying for the IAS in 1950. In 1942, he quit his under-graduate studies at Nizam College and attended the Quit India session, immersing himself in the national movement.

He has many publications to his credit. His essay titled The Telangana Surpluses: A Case Study played an influential role in shaping the demand for a separate state of Telangana. Over his long retired life Vithal was associated with many social organisations and causes including the Nizam's trust, Hyderabad Literary Society and Jana Vignana Vedika.

He is survived by his wife Seshu, daughter Nivedita Kumar, sons Sanjaya Baru and Chaitanya Baru.

