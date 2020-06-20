STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apparel makers beef up efforts to reduce dependency on China amid heightened tensions

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has been promoting local production of goods, that are normally imported from China.

Published: 20th June 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

At $37 billion in 2018, apparel exports has helped its GDP grow at six per cent annually over the last decade, besides creating millions of jobs.

For representational purposes

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As calls for boycotting Chinese products gains momentum, the apparel industry is bracing up to tackle the situation by searching for low-cost alternatives to source raw material.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has been promoting local production of goods, that are normally imported from China.

Industry experts feel that the rising anti-China sentiments provide an opportunity for India to grow as an alternative to Chinese market.

Currently, the apparel industry is dependent on China for raw materials ranging from fabric to accessories, which includes needles and buttons.

According to data provided by AEPC,  India in 2019 imported fabric worth U$ 907 million, accessories worth $ 418 million and apparel worth $ 316 million from China. The figure speaks volume about the dependency of the industry on the Chinese market. However,  experts 
believe that China is replaceable and now is the best time.

“We import manmade fibre textiles from China because of its low cost. To counter that, we have already started talks with local manufacturers, who have potential and we are chalking out ways to boost them. With a little handholding from the government, I am hopeful that we can outdo China,” said AEPC chairman A Sakthivel.

He added that the council has asked  its members to diversify sources of raw materials for  apparel manufacturing as the supply from China was already affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. “We are closely studying the industry in countries like Japan, Indonesia which can be alternative fabric suppliers to our manufacturers,” Sakthivel said.

The council has also taken up the task to identify product lines in the European Union, the US and South Korea which are showing decline in Chinese exports, which Indian manufacturers can tap.

“The anti-China sentiments can work as new opportunities for local manufacturers. With little upgradation, we can fill the gap and India has the potential to produce raw materials for both exports and needs in India,” said Rahul Mehta, chief mentor of Clothing Manufacturers Association of India.

“The cheap cost and fast delivery of China has affected the domestic supply base. If Indian garment manufacturers look at alternatives, including local sourcing, it may increase the finished goods cost by 3-5 per cent. Only if buyers are ready to pay a little more, things can work,” said Raja Shanmugam, president of Tirupur Exporters Association, a major textile hub.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AEPC Apparel Export Promotion Council India China tensions India China trade India China relations LAC standoff India China standoff
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp