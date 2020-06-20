STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power demand slump narrows marginally to 9.76 per cent in third week of June

The slump in power demand in the first week of the June was recorded at 19.7 per cent. However, the decline so far is still higher than 8.8 per cent recorded in May.

Published: 20th June 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

power lines, electricity, power, power demand, electrician

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Intense heat wave during the third week of June has helped further narrowing of power demand slump to 9.76 per cent from 10.5 per cent in the previous week, showing commercial and industrial activities are yet to reach optimum levels.

In the third week of June, the power demand has improved due to intensifying heat wave, and it hovered around 162 GW from June 15 onwards, and further shot up to 164.64 GW on Friday (June 19), as per the power ministry data.

The peak power demand met stood at 163.30 gigawatts (GW) on June 11 and remained slightly lower at 158.02GW on June 12, 157.79 GW on 13th and 156.88 GW on 14th. The peak power demand of 164.64 GW this week is 9.76 per cent less than 182.45 (GW) recorded in June last year.

The peak power demand met ranged between 162.35 GW on June 15 and 164.64 GW on June 19.

It swung between 138.28 GW on June 4 and 146.53 GW on June 6. Thus, the peak power demand met for the first week was 146.53 GW, which was 19.7 per cent less than the 182.45 GW recorded in June last year.

The peak power demand met slump narrowed from 19.7 per cent in the first week of June to 10.5 per cent in the second week of this month.

Similarly, the slump in demand further narrowed slightly to 9.76 per cent in the third week of June. The peak power demand met is the highest energy supply during the day across the country.

In May, it stood at 166.42 GW (on May 26), which was 8.82 per cent less than 182.55 GW in the corresponding month a year ago.

Similarly, the peak power demand met in April stood at 132.77 GW, 25 per cent less than 176.81 GW in the year-ago period.

Therefore, the power demand slump narrowed down to 8.8 per cent in May from 25 per cent in April this year. An industry expert said power demand can rise closer to normal levels of the previous year with further increase in commercial and industrial activities.

The government started easing the lockdown imposed on March 25 for economic activities from April 20.

However, the demand from the commercial and industrial sector is still to achieve its optimum levels as there is still a power demand slump of 9.76 per cent despite intense heat waves in the country, an industry expert said.

