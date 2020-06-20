STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech start-ups bet on post COVID-19 innovation boom to spur business growth

Pune-based start-up DINGG has come up with a queue and booking management platform, which has become an instant hit among customers.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Start-ups expect to benefit from innovative products in a post-pandemic world. With social distancing and personal hygiene becoming the new normal, the new-age companies are coming up with solutions keeping in view the needs of customers in these unprecedented times.

During the lockdown, the start-up has witnessed a significant surge in its customer. DINGG provides market place for the customers where they can book an appointment at a hospital, salon or even a wine shop. It uses wait time prediction engine that effectively helps to reduce customer-waiting period and manage the flow of customers. 

“Due to the social distancing norm, we noticed people and even vendors struggling to deal with the situation. To address the problem, the platform was launched using which people can book appointments through online/App, SMS or a missed call and don’t have to waste time in waiting. We are providing customized services to clinics, private hospital, spas, boutique to manage customers with queue management and token system,” said Akshay Poorey, one of the founders.

The startup is doing business in over eight cities and has plans for expansion also. The start-up has been shortlisted for the ‘Cawach’ programme, launched by the Centre, to identify and support start-ups  tackling covid-19 challenges.

Similarly, Park+ is a start-up providing smart parking solutions for malls. The start-up offers an app-based platform with cloud-based automated parking systems for establishments. It provides real-time experience in parking discovery, booking, payment, and tracking.

Gurgaon-based start-up, Staqu, has been facilitating  Covid-19 response using artificial intelligence in businesses. The brand has leveraged its video analytics platform which will help companies deal with the crisis efficiently. The startup will help corporates to suspect tracing, PPE monitoring. Magneto CleanTech has also launched an air filtration that comes with filterless magnetic air purification and ultraviolet technologies that decontaminate the indoor air by killing over 90 per cent of viruses.

Centre’s Covid Cawach plan to support start-ups 

Pune-based start-up DINGG has been shortlisted for the H56-crore ‘Cawach’ programme, launched by  the Centre, to identify and support start-ups tackling covid-19 challenges. The programme has has received 826 applications from innovators in its first round of call

