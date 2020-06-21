Vikram Pawah to head BMW Group India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German luxury car maker BMW on Saturday appointed Vikram Pawah as the president of BMW Group India effective August 1, 2020, in addition to his current role as chief executive officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. The appointment of Pawah comes almost two months after the demise of its previous India head Rudratej Singh (46).

“In April 2020, the sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President and CEO created an unprecedented situation at BMW Group India. Since then, Arlindo Teixeira, chief financial officer, has been carrying out the role as acting president,” the German automaker said in a statement.

Pawah has been with the BMW Group since 2017, when he joined BMW Group India as the president. Pawah brings excellent preconditions to navigate BMW Group India in a challenging business situation.