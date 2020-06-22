STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India-China border tension: Traders hold protest in Delhi, burn Chinese goods

The traders' body recently launched a national campaign titled 'Bhartiya Samaan-Hamara Abhimaan' to boycott Chinese goods.

Published: 22nd June 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress activists burn Chinese products during a protest. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders' body CAIT on Monday burnt Chinese goods in Delhi's main market Karol Bagh to demonstrate their resentment and anger against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley last week.

The protesting traders led by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal were briefly detained by the police and taken to the Karol Bagh Police Station.

The trader's body claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accepted its demand to cancel three MoUs signed by the Maharashtra government with Chinese companies recently.

While complimenting Thackeray, Khandelwal said, "This step is in line with the sentiments of the people of the country and will be a lesson to China".

The traders' body recently launched a national campaign titled 'Bhartiya Samaan-Hamara Abhimaan' to boycott Chinese goods.

"This demonstration is a reflection of the boiling anger in the hearts and minds of Indian traders and citizens against China's continued antagonism towards India. Due to the prevailing state of COVID-19 pandemic, this demonstration was done by adopting all measures of social distancing and safety precautions," the CAIT said.

Khandelwal said that traders and consumers across the country have shown great enthusiasm and tremendous support for boycott of Chinese goods.

The first highlight of this campaign will be seen on the festival of Rakhi in the month of August when Indian women will tie purely Indian made rakhis to their brothers and boycott China-made rakhis, he added.

The CAIT has urged traders from all over the country to refrain from selling or buying Chinese goods in view of the upcoming festivals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CAIT Chinese goods Galwan Valley
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp