Indian auto component industry aims to cut dependence on Chinese imports: ACMA

The auto industry in India has started to de-risk itself and is working on deep-localisation, he said, adding that the recent standoff between India and China will only hasten the process.

Published: 24th June 2020 01:42 PM

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The USD 57 billion-Indian auto component industry has started taking steps towards "deep localisation" to de-risk business from Chinese imports with the border dispute between the two countries only acting as a catalyst to speed up the process, according to industry body ACMA.

Further, the domestic automobile industry is also seeking to cut dependence on Chinese imports after facing severe shortage of critical components due to the coronavirus pandemic, as companies based out of China currently continue to be the leading suppliers of automotive components.

In 2018-19 India imported auto components worth USD 17.6 billion, of which 27 per cent - USD 4.75 billion - were from China.

"With COVID-19 and associated lockdowns, all economies and industries have started to look inwards and minimise their reliance-on imports," Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Director General Vinnie Mehta told PTI.

The auto industry in India has started to de-risk itself and is working on deep-localisation, he said, adding that the recent standoff between India and China will only hasten the process.

There is no denying that the industry needs to be 'atmanirbhar' and companies and the government should together define a roadmap and deliver accordingly, he stated.

"This cannot be done singularly by either the industry or the government, both will have to work in tandem," Mehta said.

Ease of doing buisness, availability of capital at lower rates and globally competitive logistics and energy costs are some of the prerequisites that the government should look into to ensure growth of the domestic auto component industry, he added. He, however, stressed on avoiding any knee-jerk reactions in the current situation.

"Post the lockdowns, our value chains (including automotive) have been severely disrupted and are in disarray. We are gradually piecing them together. Any further disruptions would only be detrimental to the interest of industry and the economy," Mehta said.

He noted that while encouraging localisation strategy, the country should also not shy away from investments coming from China.

"India should welcome investments from China as they are needed for job creation and technology absorption. We should, however, not be serving our domestic market on a platter, we should ensure that investments lead to creation of Indian IPs as also exports," Mehta said.

The major component imports from China include drive transmission and steering parts, electronic and electrical items, cooling systems, suspension and braking parts.

Lack of technological competence with domestic players in various segments like electronics and BSVI components and sheer price advantage are the two main factors which support Chinese imports, Mehta said.

ACMA represents over 800 manufacturers who contribute more than 85 per cent of the auto component industry's turnover in the organised sector.

