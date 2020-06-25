Dragon not allowed: Delhi budget hotels ban Chinese guests

NEW DELHI: Chinese nationals will not be able to access budget hotel or guest house accommodation in the national capital, as the tussle between the Asian giants has led to an avalanche of anti-China sentiment in India.
Accordingly, the Delhi Hotels & Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) announced that budget hotel or guest house accommodation will not be provided to Chinese nationals in Delhi.
The development comes as DHROA extended full fledged support to "Boycott Chinese Campaign" of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
"In view of the nefarious activities of China, it has been decided that no Chinese will be accommodated in Delhi's hotels and guest houses from now onwards," CAIT said in a statement.
"Delhi has about 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75 thousand rooms." Furthermore, DHROA decided not to use any Chinese made products in their hotels and guest houses.
As per the statement, CAIT will now make all efforts to rope in various sectors to join the campaign.
"CAIT will now contact national organizations of transport, farmers, hawkers, small scale industries, consumer entrepreneurs themselves, women entrepreneurs and connect them with this campaign," the statement said.
In addition, CAIT said that by December 2021, traders along with Indian citizens will reduce the imports from China to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.
