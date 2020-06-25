Realme launches X3 series smartphones

ENS Economic Bureau By

Express News Service

Realme on Thursday launched its latest 4G flagship smartphone series, realme X3 & X3 SuperZoom along with AIOT offerings – realme Buds Q and realme Adventurer Backpack in India.

While X3 SuperZoom is priced at Rs 27999, the X3 is launched at Rs 24999. The buds are priced at Rs 1999. The smartphones will be available on realme.com and Flipkart starting June 30th at 12:00 PM.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India said, “In the year 2020, realme wants to deliver a trendy and smart-tech lifestyle to every Indian and for this, we are introducing our new product strategy “1+4+N” that translates into a savvy combination of “Smartphone + AIoT”. Our goal is to bring to you more and better AIoT products to enhance your lifestyle experiences. The idea is to help consumers manage and control all our AIOT products with just a swipe on your smartphone.”

Launch of the new products by realme comes amid growing voices to boycott the use of Chinese brand products in India post the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh.

A large number domestic consumers and traders in recent days have burned Chinese products- from plastic toys to smart TVs.

Sheth, however, reiterated Realme's India root during launch event.

"Realme as a brand started from India and expanded footprints around the world. Today I am glad to inform that Realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world and mainted top 7 position from globally from 2019 to Q1 2020. It is the only brand in the word that has the highest growth rate of 157 per cent year on year. On our journey from India to the world , Realme is now present in 27 markets globally," Seth said.

Realme was launched in India in 2018 as a sub-brand of Oppo. The two brands, along with Vivo and OnePlus, is owned by Chinese tech giant BBK Electronics.

Talking about the phone, the realme X3 series is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, which integrates an eight-core Kryo CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. Both these smartphones are inbuilt with a 6.6-inch 120Hz Ultra Smooth LCD Display.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is built with the latest flagship super zoom quad-camera set-up that comprises a 64MP main camera, 8MP 5x periscope telephoto lens, 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP macro lens. The company claims the phone supports up to 60X hybrid zoom.