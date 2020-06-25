STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samsung India partners with Servify to offer smartphone protection plans

Samsung Care+ has seen more than one lakh consumers enrolling for the service despite lockdowns that affected the markets between March and June.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:25 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samsung India on Thursday said it has partnered with Servify to launch Samsung Care+ that will provide protection service for newly purchased Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Care+, powered by Servify, offers consumers a range of benefits to safeguard their Galaxy smartphones against any accidental, physical and liquid damage as well as technical or mechanical failure, a statement said.

Launched as a pilot programme in India in March this year, Samsung Care+ has seen more than one lakh consumers enrolling for the service despite lockdowns that affected the markets between March and June, it added.

"At Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. With Samsung Care+, we are offering complete peace of mind to a wide-range of consumers looking to buy a new Galaxy smartphone. Samsung Care+ not only keeps you protected beyond the standard warranty, but also covers for all accidental damage for up to two years," Samsung India Senior Director, Mobile Business, Pramod Mundra said.

Samsung has designed four custom packs to give an array of choices to customers looking to buy Samsung Care+ plans for their Galaxy smartphones.

With Samsung Care+, consumers get access to expert technicians, who use Samsung genuine parts only.

Samsung Care+ is backed by the tech major's country-wide network of over 1,100 service centres.

The price of the pack depends on the Galaxy smartphone the customer is looking to purchase.

Customers can buy Samsung Care+ packs with their new Galaxy smartphone or within 30 days of purchase of the device.

