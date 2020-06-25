STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taj Hotels launches online food delivery platform 'Qmin'

Published: 25th June 2020 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Taj Mansingh (File| PTI)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

Tata group's Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which owns the plush Taj Hotels, on Thursday announced the launch of Qmin, its online food delivery platform.

The launch will cover top ten markets in India including Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru over a period of five weeks. 

The company also plans to launch 'Qmin' mobile application on July 25, followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop in August and the loyalty platform in September.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “This addition will augment the group’s F&B offerings leveraging a digital platform to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services. Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices. Taj has been home to our guests for more than a century. With the launch of Qmin, we bring Taj to their homes.”

IHCL said Qmin will expand its scope and bring Taj@Home to other cities in the near future.

"The gourmet Qmin Shop presenting epicurean specialities and authentic artisanal brands will open in August. Qmin will be integrated with our loyalty program in September, where guests can earn and burn points using Qmin services," it said. 

With this new initiative, Taj joins the league of other 5-star hoteliers such as The Oberoi, JW Marriott, Hyatt and Marriott to open their kitchens for takeaways. Hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, India's hospitality industry has started to focus on newer ways to increase their revenue streams. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp