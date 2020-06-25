Transport bodies in Delhi threaten strike after higher VAT on diesel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As diesel prices were hiked by for the 18th straight day on Wednesday, becoming costlier than petrol for the first time, the Delhi Petrol and Diesel Deals and the Transport and Truck Operators have threatened to call for a ‘chakka jam’ in the national capital if the AAP government doesn’t roll back the VAT on fuels.

The associations said they will hold a meeting and submit a memorandum to the Delhi government over the high VAT on the diesel price. According to a price notification of state oil marketing companies, petrol price was unchanged after 17 consecutive increases, while diesel rates were hiked by 48 paise per litre, the 18th daily increase in a row across the country.

Diesel now costs Rs 79.88 per litre in Delhi as compared to petrol price of Rs 79.76. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT. "We are going to have a meeting among the dealers and the associations in Delhi. We will also submit a memorandum, and if the government doesn’t roll back the VAT, the dealers will submit the keys of trucks and stop working," said Rajendra Kapoor, president of the DTTO.

"A large number of trucks working amid the Covid-19 pandemic are involved in transporting essential items. The Delhi government has withdrawn the Rs 70 hike on whisky, but it cannot roll back the heavy charges on fuel," he added.