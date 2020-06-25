STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream

Hindustan Unilever marked its evolution to a "more inclusive vision of beauty' and recognised that use of 'the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggested a singular ideal of beauty.'

Published: 25th June 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

The infamous 'Fair' in 'Fair and Lovely' will be seen no more as Unilever is set to remove words that recognizes a singular ideal of beauty like 'fair/fairness', 'white/whitening', and 'light/lightening' from its products’ packs and communication.

We've all been seeing the 'Fair and Lovely' advertisement since childhood - the one where dark-skinned women are often on the receiving end of discrimination for their colour - a trope portrayed in advertisements for almost four decades. 

Today, in 2020, Hindustan Unilever marked its evolution to "a more inclusive vision of beauty" and recognised that the use of "the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggested a singular ideal of beauty" which they thought was wrong.

“The brand is committed to celebrating all skin types. We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty. In 2019, we removed the cameo with two faces and the shade guides from the packaging of Fair & Lovely and the brand communication progressed from fairness to glow which is a more inclusive measure of healthy skin," said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman at HUL.

The moves comes amid the recent uprising in the West against police brutality on the African-American population, and a global backlash against the sale and marketing of skin-lightening products.

Sunny Jain, President Beauty & Personal Care said, "We will also continue to evolve our advertising, to feature women of different skin tones, representative of the variety of beauty across India and other countries. We want Fair & Lovely to become a brand that celebrates glowing and radiant skin, regardless of skin tone."

In a statement released by the company, they wrote, "The brand’s advertising has been changing since 2014, to a message of women empowerment. Fair & Lovely upholds principles that no association should be made between skin tone and a person’s achievement, potential or worth. We are aware that historic advertising is available on the internet; these ads are not aligned with the current values of the brand."

Changes made

Just last year, the packaging was renewed to remove the age-old "before-and-after" impressions and shade guides that indicate a transformation from dark-skinned to lighter-skin tones.

In addition, they changed the brand communication of product benefits to "glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance."

"To embrace and reflect a more inclusive vision of beauty, the next significant step is to update its brand name," the company said in the release. 

They are currently awaiting regulatory requirments of different countries to pass the new name, which has not been released to the public yet. 

The company insists that it was never a skin bleaching product. "Fair & Lovely has never been, and is not, a skin bleaching product," it said.

Other brands under Fair & Lovely will also undergo the name changes. 

In recent years, many have called the brand out for its discriminatory advertisements and brand communication. A hashtag called "Dark & Lovely" was made to raise awareness about India's obsession with lighter skin tones -- which has been widely covered by western media. 

Recently, many Bollywood celebrities were trolled online for being hypocritical -- by featuring in fairness cream ads in India while supporting the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the West.

Other brands present in the segment are L’Oreal and Emami. It remains to be seen if they, too, make a move. Last week, oral care major Colgate said it would review its Chinese brand called Darlie, whose name translates to mean 'black person toothpaste'. Also, snacks and beverage major PepsiCo plans to rebrand its 130-year-old syrup called Aunt Jemima in the US, intending to move away from its racial history.

(With inputs from Sesa Sen, Express News Service )

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fair and lovely Hindustan Unilever Unilever skin colour discrimination
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp