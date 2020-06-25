STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yes Bank scam: CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, Wadhawans

DHFL founders, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, were arrested in April by the CBI in the same case from Mahabaleshwar, a hill station.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge-sheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his family, Dewan Housing Finance promoters and others in the Rs 3,700 crore fraud case, said an official, here on Thursday.

The charge-sheet, filed before the Special CBI Judge, has named Kapoor, his daughter Roshni Kapoor -- promoter of DoIt Urban Ventures (India), DHFL's Kapil R. Wadhawan, Dheeraj R. Wadhawan, and other companies like Belief Realtors and RKW Developers.

It follows a case registered in March by the CBI under various laws, including the Prevention of Corruption Act, against the accused and other unknown entities pertaining to fraud charges against Yes Bank.

On March 9, the CBI searched the premises of the accused.

In early May, two months after Kapoor's arrest on March 8, even the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed separate charge-sheet before a Mumbai Special Court with charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED is separately probing allegations of Rs 600 crore paid to a company controlled by Kapoor and his family members by a company linked with the scam-tainted DHFL.

The Kapoors, including his wife and three daughters, allegedly got huge amounts in kickbacks through the companies owned by them for sanctioning huge loans to some corporate entities that later turned into non-performing assets.

DHFL founders, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, were arrested in April by the CBI in the same case from Mahabaleshwar, a hill station. They were absconding since the start of the probe.

The CBI has charged that Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures in DHFL for which the Wadhawans paid Rs 600 crore kickback to Kapoor in the form of a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures, owned by his daughters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
