NHAI suspends general manager in Andhra Pradesh for creating financial liability

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Acting tough on erring officials, NHAI has suspended a senior official in Andhra Pradesh for creating financial liability on the Authority, an official said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended its General Manager (T) AS Rao in Andhra Pradesh for creating financial liability on the Authority in two highway maintenance projects in the state, the official said.

Rao without approval of the competent authority allegedly extended the maintenance contract of two projects - 'Ichhapuram- Srikakulam- Anandapurm section' on NH 16 (old NH 5) and Gunduglanu- Kovur project - the official who did not wish to be quoted said.

"It has come to the notice that AS Rao, GM (T), without prior approval of the Competent Authority, created financial liability on NHAI in maintenance works in Andhra Pradesh. As a preliminary action, Shri Rao has been put under suspension with immediate effect," the official said.

The official said the decision has been taken by the Authority to ensure that not even a minor financial irregularity is tolerated.

The action has sent a stern warning among NHAI officials to maintain a financial discipline at all times and keep the transparency of NHAI functioning intact. When contacted, Rao refused to comment on the issue. An NHAI spokesperson here also declined to comment on the matter.

The move comes barely days after Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is taking steps to revamp NHAI and large-scale reforms are needed.

NHAI has been mandated the task to develop, maintain and manage National Highways, the arterial roads of the country, for inter-state movement of passengers and goods.

The total length of National Highways at present is abut 1.5 lakh km, about 2 per cent of the length of all the roads, but they carry about 40 per cent of the total traffic.

"We are taking steps for revamp of NHAI major reforms are needed in the Authority," the Minister had said.