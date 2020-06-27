STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

In its report on losses in the Asia-Pacific region, S&P projected that the region’s economy is likely to shrink by 1.3 per cent in 2020, but grow by 6.9 per cent in 2021.

Published: 27th June 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian economy is in ‘deep trouble’ as its GDP growth is expected to contract by 5 per cent this fiscal, according to S&P Global Ratings. The agency added that the economy may be healing, but private sector confidence remains fragile. And if private sector spending fails to improve quickly, more stimulus may need to be unleashed. 

“India’s economy is in deep trouble. Difficulties in containing the virus, an anemic policy response, and underlying vulnerabilities, especially across the financial sector, are leading us to expect growth to fall by 5 per cent this fiscal year before rebounding in 2021,” the ratings firm said on Friday.

In its report on losses in the Asia-Pacific region, S&P projected that the region’s economy is likely to shrink by 1.3 per cent in 2020, but grow by 6.9 per cent in 2021.

“Asia-Pacific has shown some success in containing COVID-19 and, by and large, responded with effective macroeconomic policies,” noted Shaun Roache, chief economist for Asia-Pacific, S&P Global Ratings.

Roache went on to add that this could help cushion the blow and provide a bridge to the recovery, which looks set to be weighed down by indebted balance sheets.

According to the ratings agency, one of the risks looming large is yet another balance sheet recession in which at least one important sector of the economy, be it the government, firms, or households, may  bolster weak financial positions by saving more, paying down debt, and spending less.

“The downturn caused by Covid-19 did not start as a balance-sheet recession but may end up as one,” Roache explained adding that even after a vaccine was found, economy will take permanent hit led by less investment and a slower recovery. Meanwhile, banks may lend less than they normally would in a recovery phase in order to focus on the overhang from the pandemic.

Balance sheet recession looms

One of the risks looming large is yet another balance sheet recession in which at least one important sector, be it the government, firms, or households, may  bolster weak financial positions by saving more, paying down debt, and spending less.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian economy S&P Global Ratings India gdp growth
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp