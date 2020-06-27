STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Infosys to introduce permanent ‘flexible work from home model’ for employees

Infosys Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao told shareholders during the 39th Annual General Meeting on Saturday that the work from home model has not impacted the productivity of employees so far

Published: 27th June 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh. (Photo| PTI)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

With nearly 93% of its 2,40,000 employees having been able to work from home within the first few weeks of the COVID crisis, IT services major Infosys said that it will focus on introducing a 'flexible work from home model' for its employees permanently.

Infosys Chief Operating Officer (COO) U B Pravin Rao told shareholders during the 39th Annual General Meeting on Saturday that the work from home model has not impacted the productivity of employees so far. Depending on the client requirements and projects, a flexible work from home option for employees will be introduced, he added.

Rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had earlier said that it is looking at 75% of its employee base(4.48 lakh) to permanently work from home by 2025.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said in his address that the IT services provider has been able to tide over the global crisis triggered by the COVID pandemic. He said that much of it has been possible due to nearly 93% of its 2,40,000 employees across 46 countries working from home which was made possible within a few weeks.

“Our remote access infrastructure was expanded 10x for virtual private network bandwidth and back-end capacity scaled by 4x to support the increase in concurrent connected remote users,” Nilekani said.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that the IT services firm has a strong $3.6 billion balance sheet due to healthy deal signings and increase in the digital revenues. The company’s standalone revenues grew by 8.1% in FY20 to Rs 79,047 crore. 97.4% were export revenues whereas 2.6% were domestic revenues. 39% of the company’s revenues came from digital services and solutions, as per the Infosys 39th annual report.

Regarding the contentious H-1B visa ban, Parekh said the company has launched localisation components to build more resilient businesses in different geographies to navigate better with changing visa regulations.

“More than 60% of our workforce in US comprises locals,” Infosys COO Rao added. Infosys said that it has surpassed its Spring 2017 commitment to hire 10,000 American workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Infosys Work from home
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp