Govt extends deadline for Air India bidding to Aug 31

The government has extended the earlier June 30 deadline to bid for Air India since the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout has disrupted economic activities.

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the earlier June 30 deadline to bid for Air India since the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout has disrupted economic activities. The new deadline for submitting bids for the national carrier has been set as August 31.“A Preliminary Information Memorandum for inviting Expression of Interest (PIM) has already been issued on 27/01/2020, followed by a corrigendum & certain clarifications, second corrigendum, third corrigendum, fourth corrigendum & certain clarifications, fifth corrigendum & certain clarifications and sixth corrigendum,” said a corrigendum from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. The Government had initiated the process of inviting bids for a stake sale on January 27 and multiple extensions have been given since. 

