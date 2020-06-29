Yediyurappa unveils 'Skill Connect' portal for jobs in Karnataka

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has unveiled 'Skill Connect' portal, which is a meeting point for job seekers and job givers in the state on Monday.

"Yediyurappa inaugurated aSkill Connect', a portal which creates a platform for job seekers and job givers to connect and collaborate. This initiative will help open immense opportunities for our youth," said Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan.

The portal offers a choice of industries for job seekers to choose and apply, such as automotive, banking and finance, hospitality, IT-enables services (ITeS), manufacturing, banking and others.

Following the Covid pandemic battering the job market, Yediyurappa said his government is committed to give an impetus to the state economy for reviving economic and industrial activities.

However, the portal has listed only Karnataka places where the prospective jobs could be available.

A few employers have already showcased their opportunities to job seekers on the website. Blue Matrix in Hubli has 45 openings, asking for candidates with intermediate qualification for a salary up to Rs 15,000.

Several other companies have also listed out their opportunities.

Upon registering on the website and uploading the skills and educational qualifications, an employer looking for such a prospective candidate will match up to directly contact without the role of an intermediary.

On July 7, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) will hold an online interactive job fair for the aspirants registered on the portal.