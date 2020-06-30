STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apple and Google's Covid-19 tracing application yet to be operational

Early on Monday, India woke up to a new Covid-19 feature on their smartphones that created a bit of worry among many when there are enough confusion already about privacy policy.

Published: 30th June 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Early on Monday, India woke up to a new Covid-19 feature on their smartphones that created a bit of worry among many when there are enough confusion already about privacy policy. A Whatsapp message was also circulated claiming that a COVID-19 exposure sensor has been installed on all Android as well as iPhone device.

However, it was later found that the “COVID-19 exposure notifications” feature does not work as of now. Recently, the US tech giants Google and Apple have jointly released a contact-tracing API or application programming interface on Android and iOS. “What we have built is not an app — rather public health agencies will incorporate the API into their own apple that people install,” the companies said in a release. In other words, API is a tool which allows various public health authority apps like Aarogya Setu to monitor your movement and alert you of Covid-19 infections around. Both the companies have also approached the central government to link their APIs to the government-run Aarogya Setu app. With the lack of any supporting app, the feature, the feature remains non-function for Indians.

Currently, countries such as Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ghana, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya,Latvia, Philippines,Poland, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the UK, and Uruguay, are using the Apple-Google contact tracing app. However, authorities in India haven’t shown interest in using APIs by these tech giants and has instead developed its own Aarogya Setu app which already has an in-built contact-tracing API. A likely reason is the fact that the API does not allow location data to be retrieved, which Aarogya Setu does.

Separately, United Nations Internet Governance Forum Secretariat Head Chengetai Masango on Monday also said privacy is an important policy aspect of contact-tracing apps being developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it needs to be ensured that these apps are used for their stated purpose only. “Privacy and surveillance, whether public or private, are the most important risks. So, purpose limitation is important and then making sure that you are having transparent disclosures,” he said at the BIF-BE’s conference on Internet Governance.

HOW DOES IT WORK FOR COUNTRIES USING IT?

If two people meet for more than five minutes, their phones exchange an identifier via Bluetooth. If one of those people later tests positive and the data enters the government’s application. The person that the now-positive user had met will be matched and will be alerted

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apple Google COVID 19 COVID Lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp