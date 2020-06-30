DoT orders ISPs to block internet access to all 59 banned Chinese apps

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom industry sources confirmed that the Centre's Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a direction to all telecom and internet service providers to immediately block access to all 59 mobile apps banned by the government.

Service providers have been asked to immediately comply with the orders and submit compliance reports to the DoT.

According to government sources, while representatives from the App companies are to be given a hearing within two days, the government has already issued orders to enforce a "multi-level blocking of access" to the 59 Chinese apps banned on Monday.

The list of apps to be blocked include highly popular ones such as TikTok, Helo and Clash of Kings.

List of apps banned by the government:

TikTok Shareit Kwai UC Browser Baidu map Shein Clash of Kings DU battery saver Helo Likee YouCam makeup Mi Community CM Browers Virus Cleaner APUS Browser ROMWE Club Factory Newsdog Beutry Plus WeChat UC News QQ Mail Weibo Xender QQ Music QQ Newsfeed Bigo Live SelfieCity Mail Master Parallel Space Mi Video Call – Xiaomi WeSync ES File Explorer Viva Video – QU Video Inc Meitu Vigo Video New Video Status DU Recorder Vault- Hide Cache Cleaner DU App studio DU Cleaner DU Browser Hago Play With New Friends Cam Scanner Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile Wonder Camera Photo Wonder QQ Player We Meet Sweet Selfie Baidu Translate Vmate QQ International QQ Security Center QQ Launcher U Video V fly Status Video Mobile Legends DU Privacy

In the normal course, the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 requires that such an enquiry has to be conducted by a high-level committee before access may be blocked.

However, the order “banning” these apps has been issued under the emergency provisions of the IT Act and the above mentioned rules. Under these, government departments need not wait for the enquiry to begin blocking procedures.

“Apps will be given an opportunity to represent their side, it is the normal process for any matters such as this. But, directions to begin the multi-level blocking process has already begun. First, they will be removed from the App Stores. Then, internet access will be blocked through orders issued to internet service providers (ISP),” said a senior government official.