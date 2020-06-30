STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DoT orders ISPs to block internet access to all 59 banned Chinese apps

Service providers have been asked to immediately comply with the orders and submit compliance reports to the DoT. 

Published: 30th June 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Working Journalists Association of India (Delhi Unit) stage a protest against China demanding boycott of Chinese products and newspaper Global times, at Press Club of India, in New Delhi

Members of Working Journalists Association of India (Delhi Unit) stage a protest against China demanding boycott of Chinese products and newspaper Global times, at Press Club of India, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom industry sources confirmed that the Centre's Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a direction to all telecom and internet service providers to immediately block access to all 59 mobile apps banned by the government. 

Service providers have been asked to immediately comply with the orders and submit compliance reports to the DoT. 

According to government sources, while representatives from the App companies are to be given a hearing within two days, the government has already issued orders to enforce a "multi-level blocking of access" to the 59 Chinese apps banned on Monday. 

The list of apps to be blocked include highly popular ones such as TikTok, Helo and Clash of Kings. 

List of apps banned by the government: 

  1. TikTok
  2. Shareit
  3. Kwai
  4. UC Browser
  5. Baidu map
  6. Shein
  7. Clash of Kings
  8. DU battery saver
  9. Helo
  10. Likee
  11. YouCam makeup
  12. Mi Community
  13. CM Browers
  14. Virus Cleaner
  15. APUS Browser
  16. ROMWE
  17. Club Factory
  18. Newsdog
  19. Beutry Plus
  20. WeChat
  21. UC News
  22. QQ Mail
  23. Weibo
  24. Xender
  25. QQ Music
  26. QQ Newsfeed
  27. Bigo Live
  28. SelfieCity
  29. Mail Master
  30. Parallel Space
  1. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
  2. WeSync
  3. ES File Explorer
  4. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
  5. Meitu
  6. Vigo Video
  7. New Video Status
  8. DU Recorder
  9. Vault- Hide
  10. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
  11. DU Cleaner
  12. DU Browser
  13. Hago Play With New Friends
  14. Cam Scanner
  15. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
  16. Wonder Camera
  17. Photo Wonder
  18. QQ Player
  19. We Meet
  20. Sweet Selfie
  21. Baidu Translate
  22. Vmate
  23. QQ International
  24. QQ Security Center
  25. QQ Launcher
  26. U Video
  27. V fly Status Video
  28. Mobile Legends
  29. DU Privacy

In the normal course, the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 requires that such an enquiry has to be conducted by a high-level committee before access may be blocked. 

However, the order “banning” these apps has been issued under the emergency provisions of the IT Act and the above mentioned rules. Under these, government departments need not wait for the enquiry to begin blocking procedures. 

“Apps will be given an opportunity to represent their side, it is the normal process for any matters such as this. But, directions to begin the multi-level blocking process has already begun. First, they will be removed from the App Stores. Then, internet access will be blocked through orders issued to internet service providers (ISP),” said a senior government official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chinese app ban Chinese apps DoT Indo china stand off
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp