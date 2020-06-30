STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian Oil Corp unit sets up JV for LPG business in Bangladesh

IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh said the company, which started with lubricant marketing in Bangladesh in 1999, is now joining hands with a formidable partner.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation, IOC, Indian Oil Corp

As per the business plan, the joint venture would begin functioning by acquiring Beximco's existing LPG assets. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Tuesday said it has set up a joint venture with Bangladesh's RR Holdings Ltd for LPG business in the neighbouring country.

"IOC Middle East FZE, Dubai, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IOC, and RR Holdings Ltd, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, the holding company of Beximco LPG of Bangladesh, signed an agreement for the formation of a 50:50 joint venture company (JVC) for LPG business in Bangladesh," the company said in a statement.

IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh said the company, which started with lubricant marketing in Bangladesh in 1999, is now joining hands with a formidable partner.

"LPG market in Bangladesh has seen a five-fold growth in the past five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-13 per cent," he said.

The joint venture company will import LPG for sale in the local market.

As per the business plan, the joint venture would begin functioning by acquiring Beximco's existing LPG assets.

"We intend to set up a large LPG terminal at a deep-water port in Bangladesh, which would facilitate receipt of LPG in Very Large Gas Carriers, leading to a reduction in the cost of import. Reduction in cost of import would help make LPG available at an affordable price to the people of Bangladesh," he said.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who presided over the function, said the agreement is a major milestone in the annals of India-Bangladesh cooperation when a group company of IOC based in Dubai is joining hands with one of the most promising LPG companies in Bangladesh through its holding company in the UAE.

He expressed confidence that similar to the success of LPG penetration in rural India, the new joint venture will be the catalyst of socio-economic change in Bangladesh through greater penetration of affordable LPG in the country.

Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh said: "The joint venture company should serve as a testament to the remarkable investment potential of Bangladesh.

" "At a time when the entire world is grappling with the severe economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, this investment also reflects the resilient and enduring friendship between Bangladesh and India," he said.

The joint venture company aspires to become the most trusted, admired, and premiere LPG company in Bangladesh offering the safest, smartest, and most convenient LPG solutions with best-in-class customer service, the statement said.

It also intends to diversify into other downstream oil and gas businesses such as lube blending plant, LNG, petrochemicals, LPG export to Northeast India through pipeline between the two nations and renewable energy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Oil Corp joint venture RR Holdings Ltd Bangladesh LPG
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp